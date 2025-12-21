Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Fake website of Kollur temple: Youth arrested for cheating devotees

The accused created a fake website that closely resembled the temple’s official website, and collected money from devotees.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us