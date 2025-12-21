<p>Udupi: The Kollur police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake website resembling the official website of the Sri Mookambika Temple and cheating devotees by collecting money in the name of advance room bookings.</p><p>Based on a complaint lodged by the Executive Officer of Sri Mookambika Temple, Kollur, the police registered a case on November 3, at Kollur Police Station. The case was registered under Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.</p>.Aadhaar mandatory for property registration to avoid fake transactions: Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>According to the police, the accused created a fake website that closely resembled the temple’s official website. Using the fake site, he collected money from devotees by offering advance room bookings and issued fake receipts, thereby cheating unsuspecting pilgrims.</p><p>As the case involved cybercrime related to a temple under the Muzrai Department, a special investigation team was formed under the guidance of Kundapura Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police HD Kulkarni. </p><p>The team was led by Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar B and Santosh A. Kaikini, CPI, Kundapura Rural Circle, and included Kollur Police Station Sub-Inspector Vinay M Korlahalli, Bhima Shankar Sinnur, and other staff from Kollur and Gangolli police stations.</p><p>Following the investigation, the police confirmed the involvement of Naseer Hussain, a resident of Tijara in Alwar district of Rajasthan. A laptop allegedly used to commit the offence was seized from him.</p><p>The accused was produced before the Byndoor court, following which the court remanded him in judicial custody. </p>