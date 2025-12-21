<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady police have taken a man into custody for sexually assaulting a minor girl, on the promise of teaching her beekeeping. </p><p>In a complaint, victim’s mother said that she along with her husband and minor daughter were residing in the Uppinangady police station limits itself. </p> .<p>The accused, identified as Abdul Gafur, reportedly told the complainant that he would teach her minor daughter beekeeping. </p><p>Trusting him, the parents left their daughter at the accused’s house for the past two months and went to their native place. </p><p>When she returned on December 19, the minor girl came to them in a distressed state and revealed that the accused had been sexually assaulting her since December 2. </p><p>Based on the complaint, the police have booked a case under sections 115(2),351(2),65(1) of BNS-2023 , sections 4, 6 of Pocso Act.</p>