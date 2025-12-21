Menu
Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Mangaluru

When she returned on December 19, the minor girl came to them in a distressed state and revealed that the accused had been sexually assaulting her since December 2.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:02 IST
Published 21 December 2025, 09:02 IST
India NewsMangalurusexual assault

