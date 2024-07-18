Centre enhance quantity of copra procurement in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday announced that it will enhance procurement of 10,500 tonne Milling Copra with minimum support price from Karnataka for 2024 season from earlier 2,999 tonne.

Though earlier the Ministry announced that it will procure 2,999 tonne Milling Copra from Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna had requested Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to enhance the procurement.