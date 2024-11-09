Home
Centre releases Rs 343.74 crore for widening Charmadi Ghat road in Karnataka

Upgrading the Charmadi Ghat highway will provide more convenience for travellers in the coastal region. Along with smoother cargo transport, this will boost trade and commerce in the area.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 10:47 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 10:47 IST
