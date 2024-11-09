Centre releases Rs 343.74 crore for widening Charmadi Ghat road in Karnataka

<p>Mangaluru: The central government has released Rs 343.74 crore to develop the Charmadi Ghat National Highway as a two-lane road, and the work is set to begin shortly, said Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta.</p><p>The Charmadi Ghat section of National Highway-73, which connects Mangaluru to Tumakur via Mudigere, will be upgraded been 75th kilometre and kilometre 86.20, transforming the road in the Charmadi Ghat area into a two-lane route. The tender process for the highway project has also been completed, said the MP.</p>.Highway to Sita's birthplace? Bihar CM writes to PM Modi for rail & road connectivity to Punaura Dham.<p>Upgrading the Charmadi Ghat highway will provide more convenience for travellers in the coastal region. Along with smoother cargo transport, this will boost trade and commerce in the area. Consequently, the coastal region, recognised as Karnataka's commercial gateway, will progress further.</p><p>MP Capt Chowta also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, and department officials for allocating Rs 343.74 crore for the widening of Charmadi Ghat road. </p><p>There was a long pending demand of the region to widen the Charmadi Ghat stretch.</p>