Centre to procure over 1 lakh tonne of Bengal gram under Price Support Scheme

<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said over one lakh tonne of Bengal Gram ( Chana) from Karnataka will be procured under Price Support Scheme(PSS).</p><p>Chouhan in his letter to Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the Ministry of Agriculture has approved procurement of 1,01,340 MT of Bengal gram (Chana) under PSS in the state, for the duration of 90 days. The date of commencement of procurement is to be decided by Karnataka government, Chouhan said.</p><p>Earlier Joshi has urged Chouhan immediately announce the procurement of Bengal gram in the state to prevent farmers from resorting to distress sale.</p>