Centre's nod sought to divert forest land for Mahadayi project

New Delhi: Karnataka has submitted a proposal to the National Wildlife Board seeking approval for the diversion of 26.92 hectares of forest land to the Mahadayi project.
In the proposal, Karnataka has said that a total of 10.68 hectares of land, out of 26.92 hectares of forest land, falls under the Tiger Corridor of Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve designated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. This land is required for the construction of a diversion weir, jackwell-cum-pump house, electrical substation, pipeline and powerline in Kankumbi Chorle, Parvade and other villages of Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district under Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme, the state has said.
Recently, the Karnataka State Board of Wildlife, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to recommend the proposal to the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife seeking permission to divert forest land for non-forestry purposes. The State Board also decided that sufficient funds would be made available to implement the site-specific wildlife mitigation plan.
Last year, the state government submitted a revised proposal about the Mahadayi project to the Central Water Commission. It involved the diversion of Mahadayi river water through Kalasa and Banduri Nala to meet the drinking water needs of areas in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad region. The project subsequently received approval from the Central Water Commission.