Change in lifestyle necessary to reduce carbon footprints: RIS Director General

Mangaluru: Director General of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi called upon for a change in lifestyle in order to reduce carbon footprints.
Prof Sachin Chaturvedi delivering the 42nd annual convocation address at Mangala auditorium in Mangalore University on Saturday called upon graduates to adopt the idea of sustainable lifestyle, which is also seen as a new development paradigm. This would unlock possibilities for research both in science and social sciences, he added
The purpose of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement. “In recognition of India’s efforts in changing the global debate on climate change, G20 Bali Leaders Declaration endorsed the concept of sustainable development and lifestyles, resource efficiency and circular economy,” he said.
There are five prominent facets of LiFE. “They are sustainable consumption and production (SCP); circular economy; reorienting development finance and prompting resilient infrastructure financing; measuring well being going beyond GDP; embracing social enterprises and community participation for sustainable and equitable development; mainstreaming ethical and value based economic systems, technology development and global governance,”
He said sustainable lifestyles would prompt new infrastructure that is resilient, uses sustainable materials, promotes renewable energy and energy efficiency among others. Chancellor and Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in his presidential address, called upon students including those who obtained PhD to take up the responsibility of empowering people in rural areas with knowledge they gained at the university.
Governor urged people to make efforts to reduce ecological imbalance and stressed the need for using solar energy. Governor conferred honorary doctorates on the founder chairman of MRG Group K Prakash Shetty, NRI businessman Ronald Colaco on the occasion. The honorary doctorate was conferred on President of Thumbay Group, Thumbay Moideen in his absence. Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar also spoke.
'Mess' at Convocation
Confusion and chaos prevailed during the Convocation with the Governor insisting on changes in the protocol. Departing from convention, Governor demanded that the National Anthem being sung at the beginning be followed by State Anthem and University Anthem during the convocation. Later, instead of handing over PhD degrees individually to candidates, Governor summoned them to the stage in batches of various streams for a group photo with dignitaries. Another convention was broken as guests were felicitated following directions from the Governor. "University organises a convocation to hand over degree certificates to the students. The convocation's sanctity was lost when students did not get to cherish the moment of receiving degree certificates from dignitaries. "What was the need to create confusion at the Convocation which is known for its sanctity," asked angry parents and teachers.