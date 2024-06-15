Change in lifestyle necessary to reduce carbon footprints: RIS Director General

Mangaluru: Director General of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi called upon for a change in lifestyle in order to reduce carbon footprints.

Prof Sachin Chaturvedi delivering the 42nd annual convocation address at Mangala auditorium in Mangalore University on Saturday called upon graduates to adopt the idea of sustainable lifestyle, which is also seen as a new development paradigm. This would unlock possibilities for research both in science and social sciences, he added

The purpose of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement. “In recognition of India’s efforts in changing the global debate on climate change, G20 Bali Leaders Declaration endorsed the concept of sustainable development and lifestyles, resource efficiency and circular economy,” he said.