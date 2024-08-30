Channapatna bypoll: Karnataka BJP leaders meet Nadda to lobby for Yogeshwar

New Delhi: BJP state leaders on Friday met party national president J P Nadda and requested him to field former minister C P Yogeshwar as the BJP candidate from Channapatna Assembly segment.

The leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, former minister Aswathnarayana, MLA Arvind Bellad and B L Santosh met Nadda.

In the meeting, the party state leaders learnt to have said that fielding Yogeshwar from this segment would help the BJP to win the seat.