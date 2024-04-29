'Charges against them embarrassing': JD(S) MLA demands expulsion of Revanna, son Prajwal

"As a first-time MLA, I am in a pitiable situation of not being able to answer the questions asked by the media," he said. "If an MLA faces such a difficult situation, think about the situation of ordinary workers."

He said it was high time Deve Gowda and state party President and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took an "appropriate decision".

"I request you to decide what is important for you -- whether you want the future of 19 MLAs or Revanna and his Prajwal of your family. I request that Revanna and Prajwal, who are accused, be expelled from the party within 24 hours, to save the party's principles and save us from embarrassment," Manjunath said.