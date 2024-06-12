Chauffeurs training held in Mysuru for 'higher customer satisfaction' among tourists to state

Mysuru: In order to make chauffeurs more effective and professional to handle international as well as domestic tourists, especially single lady travelers in tourism destinations and ensure better experiences for them, a "Chauffeurs Training" programme was organised for over 100 tourist cab drivers in Mysuru on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with Karnataka Tourism forum organised the training session.
Karnataka Tourism Forum, Vice President, M Ravi said that, the workshop provided drivers with additional skills and knowledge related to customer service, local geography, safety protocols and cultural sensitivity. It focused on helping drivers develop better communication skills, which would help them engage with tourists more effectively, as this can lead to better understanding of tourists' needs and preferences, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, he said.
Ravi added that, the workshop also helped the drivers stay updated, as the tourism industry is constantly evolving, with new trends, regulations, and technologies emerging.
This would ensure that they remain competitive and relevant in the industry. This event also provided opportunities for drivers to network with other professionals in the tourism industry, so that it could lead to new partnerships, collaborations, and referrals, helping drivers to expand their business and increase their income.
It also helped in career development for drivers looking to advance their careers in the tourism industry, which could open up new career pathways and increase earning potential in the long run, he said.
Joint director of Tourism Department M K Savitha, President of Mysore Travel Agents Association, S Prashanth were present.
