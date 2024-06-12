Chauffeurs training held in Mysuru for 'higher customer satisfaction' among tourists to state

Mysuru: In order to make chauffeurs more effective and professional to handle international as well as domestic tourists, especially single lady travelers in tourism destinations and ensure better experiences for them, a "Chauffeurs Training" programme was organised for over 100 tourist cab drivers in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with Karnataka Tourism forum organised the training session.

Karnataka Tourism Forum, Vice President, M Ravi said that, the workshop provided drivers with additional skills and knowledge related to customer service, local geography, safety protocols and cultural sensitivity. It focused on helping drivers develop better communication skills, which would help them engage with tourists more effectively, as this can lead to better understanding of tourists' needs and preferences, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, he said.