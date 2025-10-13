<p>Kolar Gold Fields: The police on Sunday arrested the coordinator of district child helpline centre on the charges of extorting money from a man who had allegedly married a minor girl.</p>.<p>According to police, Kalyankumar, the coordinator, had received a call on the helpline informing him about a pregnant minor girl in a village.</p>.<p>On the basis of this information, Kalyankumar went to the residence of the man who had married the said girl, and demanded Rs 50,000 from him for hushing up the case. The said man paid Rs 30,000 in three instalments and had sought time to pay the balance.</p>.<p>Since Kalyankumar threatened to inform police if balance was not paid, the family members of the girl approached police. </p>.<p>The police registered a case and arrested both the man who married minor girl and Kalyankumar.</p>