Child marriage victim scores 94.16% in II PU

The girl had scored 98.4 per cent marks in SSLC and had secured admission at a PU college. However, her parents got her married off despite she being a minor, in July 2022. Undaunted, the girl called Child Helpline 1098, which came to her aid. Women and Child Development Department officials reached her home and initially got her admitted at a Santwana Kendra. She was allowed to appear for II PU exams as private student.