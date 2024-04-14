Child marriage victim scores 94.16% in II PU

Belagavi, dhns: A victim of child marriage, who escaped from her maternal home, and got admitted in children’s home has scored 94.16 per cent marks in II PU exams in the Arts stream.
The girl had scored 98.4 per cent marks in SSLC and had secured admission at a PU college. However, her parents got her married off despite she being a minor, in July 2022. Undaunted, the girl called Child Helpline 1098, which came to her aid. Women and Child Development Department officials reached her home and initially got her admitted at a Santwana Kendra. She was allowed to appear for II PU exams as private student.
She wants to create awareness against child marriage and also appear for UPSC exams after completing BA degree.
