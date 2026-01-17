Menu
Chinnaswamy stadium to see cricket action after government nod

The development is good news for cricket fans who have been waiting to see some action at the venue that has fallen silent after the stampede on June 4 last year.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 20:36 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 20:36 IST
Karnataka NewsChinnaswamy Stadium

