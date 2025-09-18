Christian, Muslim sub-caste option created based on demand for upcoming survey

<p>Koppal: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Wednesday said that columns for Christian and Muslim sub-castes have been created in front of Hindu castes in the forthcoming Social and Educational Survey based on demand. However, he clarified that people are free to register their caste.</p>.<p>At a press conference, he said that people can submit complaints to the Backward Classes Commission if they have any objections to the survey list. A column has also been provided for atheists. The BJP is misleading people even before the survey begins, he charged.</p>.Surge in teen pregnancies makes sex education crucial for girls: Nagalakshmi Choudhary.<p>He added that enumerators have been instructed to provide applications to the people a day before the survey.</p>.<p>The statewide survey, popularly known as the caste census, begins on September 22. </p>