CID streamlines work culture in line with CBI for faster probes

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken a leaf out of the CBI’s book to expedite investigations into high-profile cases, plug gaps and secure convictions.
Investigating officers get a maximum of four cases at a time and have only three months to crack them. Officers are now given well-defined roles during the investigation to avoid any blame game in case of delays.
In addition, a complete shift from the paper-based system to the software-based system of case management has ensured a faster movement of files in the
CID.
The measures have started to show results. The CID has solved 380 cases out of the 843 cases since June 2023, data accessed by DH shows.
M A Saleem, Director General of Police, CID, Special Units and Economic Offences, said adopting the CBI’s work culture had shown positive results. In addition, the CID has employed certain changes in its operations in the past few months, helping scale up the investigations.
According to DGP, the CID now holds a review of all cases twice a month. The investigating officer has to give strong reasons in writing to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and seek an extension beyond three months if the probe requires more time.
If the investigation is delayed beyond six months, permission has to be sought from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). If it goes beyond a year, the DGP will review the case and offer guidance.
Follow-ups, close monitoring
According to Saleem, major delays in investigations occur once the case reaches the Prosecution Sanction Office (PSO). The CID has designated officers who follow up on the case at each level and secure quick permissions.
Generally, when there is a need for assistance from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in any case, the process takes time because the lab deals with only a handful of cases. Now, the CID designates an officer who ensures quick reports by doing constant follow-ups. This has helped substantially to dispose of cases, Saleem
said.
The CID boss stressed that a monitoring officer has also been designated to oversee the court proceedings and ensure convictions. In the last three months, the CID secured four convictions.
Software-based system
A shift from the paper-based system to the software-based case management system has substantially brought down delays caused by the movement of files from one office to another.
Now, with the Case Management System (CMS), the internal software used by the department has quickened the process.
All senior officers have access to the files through this software and can scrutinise them, give suggestions and make changes.