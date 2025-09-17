Bengaluru's top school under fire for allegedly imposing penalty for speaking Kannada

<p>Bengaluru: The Sindhi High School in Kumarapark, one of the city's top institutions, is in the dock for allegedly penalising students for speaking in Kannada.</p>.<p>This was revealed by students when the Deputy Director of the Public Instructions (DDPI) visited the school recently.</p>.<p>The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has asked the government to withdraw the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to the school as it is affiliated to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE).</p>.<p>Following details shared by Purushothama Bilimale, chairperson of KDA, over the information he received about the school imposing a penalty for students speaking in Kannada, he has asked the DDPI, Bengaluru North, to visit the institution and submit a report. </p>.<p>"In the report submitted by the DDPI, it is mentioned that the principal of the school has accepted that they are imposing a penalty for speaking in Kannada. Even the students have revealed that they were penalised for speaking in Kannada and many students have given it in writing," Bilimale said.</p>.<p>Following the DDPI report, the KDA chairman has written to Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh demanding action against the school. </p>.Man arrested for raping health worker inside Bengal hospital, NCW to send team.<p>Bilimale said that he was shocked to read the DDPI's report. "One of the top schools in the city is curtailing the rights of the freedom of expression of the students by penalising them when they speak in Kannada," he mentioned.</p>.<p><strong>Statement from school authorities</strong> </p>.<p>An authority of Sindhi High School clarified: "It has come to our notice that certain reports have wrongly stated that our school has penalised students for speaking in Kannada. We wish to clarify that this is completely false. No student has ever been punished for using Kannada in our institution.</p>.<p>"The disciplinary action referred to was solely in response to the use of vulgar and inappropriate language, irrespective of the language in which it was spoken.</p>.<p>"Our school has always valued and encouraged Kannada, and holds the highest regard for the language. We have and remain committed to fostering cultural pride, mutual respect, and discipline among our students." </p>