india

CJ Roy death case | IT harassment angle not yet probed, says Home Minister G Parameshwara

"Once the report is submitted, the facts will become clear and further decisions will be taken accordingly,” Parameshwara said.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 07:03 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 06:55 IST
Karnataka NewsIncome TaxG Parameshwara

