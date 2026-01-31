<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=G%20Parameshwara">G Parameshwara </a>on Saturday said the police have begun a preliminary inquiry into the death of Roy and further action would be decided based on the findings of the probe.</p><p>“Several aspects need to be examined — what happened before the incident and what led him to take an extreme. I have instructed the police to conduct a detailed investigation. Once the report is submitted, the facts will become clear and further decisions will be taken accordingly,” Parameshwara said.</p>.'No threats, no enemies, no history of depression': Confident Group founder C J Roy’s brother.<p>Responding to allegations that the entrepreneur may have been harassed following Income Tax (IT) raids, the Home Minister said the police are yet to look into that angle.</p><p> “We have not thought about the IT harassment angle at this stage. The team have not examined the IT aspect so far. If the investigation throws up such details, it will be looked into,” he added.</p>