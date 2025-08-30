Menu


Karnataka: Class 9 girl delivers baby in school washroom; main accused arrested

The arrested is Paramanna Wari (28). He is already married and has a child. The man had lured the girl and sexually assaulted her.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 02:00 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 02:00 IST
