Karnataka: Class 9 girl delivers baby in school washroom; main accused arrested

<p>Kalaburagi: The police on Friday arrested the main accused in a case pertaining to a Class 9 student delivering a baby boy in the washroom of the residential school in Shahapur of Yadgir district.</p>.<p>The arrested is Paramanna Wari (28). He is already married and has a child. The man had lured the girl and sexually assaulted her. He had also threatened the girl not to reveal about the rape, the police said. </p>.Class 9 student delivers baby in school washroom in Karnataka.<p>A case has been registered against him under the Pocso Act. The principal of the residential school, the warden and a staff nurse are booked in the case. A complaint is also lodged against the girl’s brother <br>for not revealing it to the officials concerned despite having knowledge of the case. </p>