CM Siddaramaiah asked to decide on splitting Belagavi 

<p>Belagavi: A delegation led by Arabhavi BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here and demanded the division of the Belagavi district. </p>.<p>The demand is to create two new districts - Chikkodi and Gokak - while retaining Belagavi as a smaller district. With 18 Assembly segments, Belagavi is the largest political district outside Bengaluru. Reacting to this, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is Balachandra's brother, said: "All of us have been exerting pressure ever since our (Congress) government came to power. Lawmakers are in favour of it. Perhaps, the CM will discuss with us during the ongoing legislature session."</p>