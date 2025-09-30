<p>Kalaburagi: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> conducted aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura districts on Tuesday.</p><p>Accompanied by Ministers MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Priyank Kharge the chief minister is assessing the damage caused by floods in the Bhima river basin areas following unprecedented rainfall in Kalaburagi and excess release of water from Maharashtra’s Ujani and Neera reservoirs. </p><p>Before boarding the special flight to conduct the aerial survey, Siddaramaiah held a preliminary meeting with the officials of four districts at the Kalaburagi airport. </p><p>The chief minister is expected to hold a detailed meeting with the officials after the aerial survey. </p><p>As many as 88 villages in Kalaburagi district are affected due to floods in Bhima river. So far, 5,785 people from the affected villages are moved to safer locations, and to 37 relief centers have been opened across the flood-hit taluks. An NDRF team is camping at Wadi while SDRF teams and Fire and Emergency Services personnel are stationed in Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur and Chincholi taluks.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP leaders over 'boycott caste survey' call.<p>The flood waters are receding in the affected villages of Jewargi, Chittapur, Kalaburagi and Afzalpur taluks, but the crisis is far from over as homes and agricultural fields are still flooded with knee-deep water. The major road link between Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka, which was closed for over two days, was opened on Monday evening for traffic with the receding of flood waters on two bridges near Katti Sangavi in Jewargi taluk. </p><p>In Bidar, while there has been no report of heavy rainfall since Monday morning, but due to heavy discharges from Maharashtra dams meant there's no respite from floods in Bhalki, Kamalnagar, Hulasoor, Aurad and Bidar taluks. Many villages have remained cut-off due to the swollen Manjra river. The overflowing river has submerged crops on thousands of hectares.</p><p>The Gurjapur bridge-cum-barrage in Raichur district remained submerged for the second day on Monday. The road link to more than 20 villages near Gurjapur has been cut-off.</p><p>Crocodiles and snakes are invading the paddy fields on the banks of Krishna river in the district, leaving the farmers worried.</p><p>A major road bridge on Yadgir-Shahapur route near Naikal was opened for traffic on Monday evening. The quantum of water release from Sannati and Yadgir barrages has come down to 4.75 lakh cusec. It had gone past 5.5 lakh cusec on Sunday.</p><p>Over 1,490 people from seven flood-hit villages in Yadgir district have been moved to rescue centers.</p><p>In Vijayapura district, Bhima river is still flowing above the danger mark at Dhulkhed near Horthi. However, a bridge across Doni river near Talikot has been opened for traffic on Monday. The bridge had remained submerged for the last five days, stalling the traffic on the state highway.</p>