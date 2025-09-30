Menu
CM Siddaramaiah conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Karnataka's KK region

The chief minister is expected to hold a detailed meeting with the officials after the aerial survey.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 09:15 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 09:15 IST
