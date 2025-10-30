<p>Gadag: The flurry of statements being issued by Karnataka ministers on a possible change of guard is a clear indication that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost control over his Cabinet, said former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.</p>.<p>“The Congress high command has issued clear instructions to all party members, asking them not to speak about the change in leadership. But ministers and other leaders are not staying silent, and continue to talk about the matter,” he said.</p>.<p>Bommai further alleged that the Congress was ‘squeezing’ Karnataka to fund its election campaign in Bihar.</p>.We chose Siddaramaiah to be CM for five years, says Parameshwara.<p>“This has happened in the past as well wherein the Congress dispatched funds from Karnataka to poll-bound states,” he added.</p>.<p>On the possibility of a Dalit ascending the CM’s chair, he said, “I would be very happy if a Dalit were to become the CM. But is the current CM doing anything? Has there been any development in the state in the past two-and-a-half years?”</p>