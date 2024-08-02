CM Siddaramaiah invites nano-tech entrepreneurs to do business in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, called upon entrepreneurs in the nano-technology industry to set up their ventures in Karnataka and said that they would get "all possible support" from the state government.
“I take this opportunity to invite our young entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to establish their new ventures in the state based on the collaboration and co-operations with the visionary leaders and experts,” the CM said at the inauguration of the 13th Edition of the Bengaluru India Nano summit.
“Our government will provide all possible support for emerging entrepreneurs to make Karnataka a favourable ecosystem for the growth of this sunrise industry,” Siddaramaiah added.
This invite to emerging entrepreneurs in the nano-tech space by the CM comes weeks after a draft bill cleared by his cabinet, on providing reservations for locals, was slammed by India Inc, especially companies in the tech, start-ups and the sunrise sectors. The bill was withdrawn following discussions with stakeholders
With a focus on climate, sustainability and healthcare, the state government’s nano-tech event, due to be held for the 13th time, will focus on issues like urbanisation and population growth.
“I call upon our scientists and engineers to come-up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food security, energy security, water purification, infrastructure, medicine, health care and waste management to combat environmental hazards”, the CM said at the inaugural event.
The event is expected to host several workshops held by startups on healthcare, semiconductors showcasing innovations in these fields through various offerings. The aim of the state government is to turn Bengaluru into a nano-tech hub and is organising the event in collaboration with major research institutions like IISc, JNCASR, NCBS, CeNS among others for the event.
The state is also looking at research collaborations with international stakeholders to develop a talent pool and counter risks through nanotechnology.
“I believe that international research collaboration is fundamental for harnessing the potential of this emerging technology through exchange of information, technology transfer, sharing of costs, risks, access to know-how as well as to develop a talent pool towards the common good of humanity,” added Siddaramaiah.
At the event, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also announced the government’s plan to launch a ‘Bengaluru Quantum Summit’ to focus on innovations and explore the capability of quantum. However, no timeline was provided.
