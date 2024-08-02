CM Siddaramaiah invites nano-tech entrepreneurs to do business in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, called upon entrepreneurs in the nano-technology industry to set up their ventures in Karnataka and said that they would get "all possible support" from the state government.

“I take this opportunity to invite our young entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to establish their new ventures in the state based on the collaboration and co-operations with the visionary leaders and experts,” the CM said at the inauguration of the 13th Edition of the Bengaluru India Nano summit.

“Our government will provide all possible support for emerging entrepreneurs to make Karnataka a favourable ecosystem for the growth of this sunrise industry,” Siddaramaiah added.

This invite to emerging entrepreneurs in the nano-tech space by the CM comes weeks after a draft bill cleared by his cabinet, on providing reservations for locals, was slammed by India Inc, especially companies in the tech, start-ups and the sunrise sectors. The bill was withdrawn following discussions with stakeholders