<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday warned officials that he would not tolerate citizens being made to "run from pillar to post" to get their work done.</p>.<p>Chairing a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) progress review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, Siddaramaiah said it was "unpardonable" to make citizens shuttle between offices.</p>.<p>"Many people from Mysuru come looking for me in Bengaluru, most of them with Revenue Department issues. If their work is done here, why would they travel all the way to Bengaluru?" he said.</p>.<p>The chief minister directed officials to visit taluks regularly and listen to public grievances instead of remaining at the district headquarters.</p>.<p>Expressing concern over Mysuru's fall from seventh to 14th place in the education index, Siddaramaiah told the District Deputy Director of Public Instruction to improve SSLC and PUC results and prepare a blueprint for better performance.</p>.<p>"The erstwhile Mysuru kingdom always gave education high importance," he said.</p>.<p>On transfers, he cautioned against lobbying through his close associates, calling it "a bad practice that tarnishes the government's image."</p>.<p>The chief minister questioned the slow pace of development works despite repeated directions and asked the ZP CEO and other officers to inspect hospitals, schools, and hostels.</p>.<p>"My inspection orders are not being followed. There are several complaints against Inspectors, PDOs, and VAs. Officials should pay surprise visits to catch erring staff," he said.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Siddaramaiah directed the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) to increase production of Mysuru silk sarees, following reports of long queues and unmet demand.</p>.<p>He also urged agriculture officials to study Maharashtra's three-crop model and explore its feasibility in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Visibly upset with a Forest Department officer who failed to provide data, Siddaramaiah asked, "You've been working for 25 years. How many saplings have you planted? How many acres have you covered?"</p>.<p>MLA Tanveer Sait raised concerns over Nilgiri plantations despite a ban, to which officials clarified that only the removal of old plantations was being permitted.</p>