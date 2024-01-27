CM Siddaramaiah to launch new dialysis service today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the new dialysis service at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. About 20 new single-use dialyzer machines have been installed at KC General Hospital with a capacity to provide dialysis services to 72 patients every day. Each dialysis cycle will cost Rs 1,573, and the government will bear the cost and provide free services to the patients. With 800 dialysis machines capable of providing 7.20 lakh dialysis services annually, a new era of infection-free dialysis system will herald in Karnataka.