Cold plastic paintings add colour and vibrancy to junctions of heritage city

Mysuru: Four main circles of Mysuru are being beautified by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), with cold plastic paintings, for the first time in Karnataka, to add colour and vibrancy to the junctions of the heritage city. The project also aims to improve safety for pedestrians and road users, at these busy intersections.

The beautification of Krishnaraja (KR) Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Ayurvedic College Circle, and Highway Circle is approved by the Public Works Department (PWD), schedule of rate (SR) under (MCC), for a vibrant makeover.

According to the agency involved in the beautification, cold plastic is an eco-friendly and long-lasting material.