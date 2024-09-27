Cold plastic paintings add colour and vibrancy to junctions of heritage city

Mysuru: Four main circles of Mysuru are being beautified by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), with cold plastic paintings, for the first time in Karnataka, to add colour and vibrancy to the junctions of the heritage city. The project also aims to improve safety for pedestrians and road users, at these busy intersections.
The beautification of Krishnaraja (KR) Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Ayurvedic College Circle, and Highway Circle is approved by the Public Works Department (PWD), schedule of rate (SR) under (MCC), for a vibrant makeover.
According to the agency involved in the beautification, cold plastic is an eco-friendly and long-lasting material.
“It is gaining popularity for road markings in many cities, across India. It is skid-resistant, reducing the chances of accidents, especially in areas with heavy traffic. Unlike traditional paint, cold plastic doesn’t wear off quickly, with a durability of at least one and a half years, making it an ideal choice for Mysuru’s streets,” officials of the agency said.
Artistic cold plastic painting of a pedestrian crossing, on Albert Victor Road, at Chamaraja Circle, in Mysuru.
Credit: Special Arrangement
They said, that the reflective feature, gives the drivers a better view of safe stopping distance (SSD).
For the uninitiated, SSD is the distance, a vehicle travels from the point at which a situation is first perceived, to the time the deceleration is complete.
Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff, MCC Commissioner, said, “Inspired by the traditional art of rangoli, the workers carefully apply bright, intricate patterns to the circles. These designs bring out the festive spirit of Mysuru and blend the city’s cultural heritage with modern urban planning. This unique combination of tradition and innovation gives the city a fresh, colourful look, making it more attractive for residents and tourists”.
“The use of cold plastic is not just about making the city look beautiful. It’s also about ensuring that our roads are safer for everyone,” said the MCC official.
Residents and road users are surprised by the under-progress paintings at the junctions. Some of them praised the initiative, explaining how it enhances the city’s appearance, while also improving safety.
“The paintings make the city feel more lively and cheerful. It’s great to see a project that respects our cultural traditions while modernising our city,” said Sachin, an auto driver from Bamboo Bazaar, in Mysuru.