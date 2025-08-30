<p>Mysuru: MLC A H Vishwanath said that the debate regarding inviting international booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq for inauguration of Dasara is hampering the image of Dasara celebrations, Mysuru and Karnataka which is known for its peace, harmony and culture, at global level. </p><p>"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should put an end to this by breaking his silence and making a statement asking politicians to stop talking about this as there is an ambience of fear in the region. </p><p>"Dasara season pulls huge tourists' inflow which boosts tourism and the economy of Mysuru region benefiting groundnut vendors to sweet shop owners by fetching the business of one entire year," he said. </p> .<p>He added, "Banu Mushtaq should inaugurate Dasara at Chamundi Hill and both Banu and Deepa Basthi should be honoured infront of Palace as both have equal share in getting Booker Prize." </p><p>Expressing displeasure over the debate during a press meet, he also requested Banu Mushtaq to clarify in what context she spoke about Bhuvaneshwari. He said, " If at all she had dishonoured Bhuvaneshwari with her statement during a speech in the past, now she has also brought honour to Kannada language and literature at the global level. Entire State and all Kannadigas have celebrated it. </p><p>"Has anyone else got it? The State Government honoured both Banu and Deepa at Vidhana Soudha and she has been invited to inaugurate Dasara now. She has been selected as chairperson of Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Parishat. Why Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada organisations are keeping quiet regarding these comments. She is an achiever and taken up movements for farmers, Kannada language as Journalist, lawyer and bandaaya Saahithi" he said </p> .<p>Vishwanth added, "Banu Mushtaq will just just take Mangalarathi at Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill and light a lamp before Goddess at a dias outside the temple to inaugurate Dasara. Dasara is Naada Habba and it belongs to all. It is the land of Diversity (Bahuthva). We sing Naada Geethe written by Kuvempu every day where we consider Hindu Chraistha Musalmaana as equal. </p><p>"In democracy, in a Country where we have accepted the constitution and secular ideologies, it is unfair for elected representatives like ex MP Pratap Simha, ex minister and leader of the opposition R Ashok, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje to make such uncivilised statements about this, in competition. They should remember they won't get votes for it. Who has given power for them to speak so be questioned. </p> .<p>He also said, "Those opposing her inauguration should read the history of Mysuru Maharajas. Maharaja had got the then Diwan Mirza Ismail seated in Golden howdah during Jumbo Savari twice. Has the work of those commenting got a booker prize. They should not comment out of jealousy." Vishwanath said. </p><p>Regarding comments about Chamundi hill he said, "It belongs to the Government. It is wrong to say it belongs to Hindus or it doesn't belong to them."</p>