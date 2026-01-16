<p>Bengaluru: The committee constituted by the Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar for recommendations on re-introducing student elections at campuses, has decided to invite stakeholders’ opinions.</p>.<p>The committee convener Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that an email address will be shared with the public to send their opinions.</p>.<p>“Instead of gathering opinions from stakeholders individually, we have decided to create an email address and it will be open for all; anyone can share their views, opinions and suggestions,” he said.</p>.Rahul Gandhi asked us to continue good work, says D K Shivakumar.<p class="bodytext">However, the committee has decided to meet on January 22 to discuss the issue further. “Intention behind bringing back campus elections may be good to create second-generation leadership, but stakeholders’ opinion matters the most. Students, teachers, parents and student organisations associated with any political parties are free to send their opinion,” the minister said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The public can send their opinion to karstudentselections@gmail.com. </p>