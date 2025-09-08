<p>Maddur (Mandya dist): The police on Monday took 21 people into custody in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/stone-pelting-incident-reported-during-ganesha-idol-immersion-in-maddur-3716443#google_vignette">stone-pelting incident that occurred during the Ganesha idol immersion procession</a> in Maddur town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> district on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>A large number of members from various Hindu outfits, holding saffron flags aloft, took out a procession in the town, condemning the stone-pelting incident. The police had to use mild force to control the situation. A few local people vented their ire against the incident by torching tyres in the town.</p>.Police inspector suspended, 3 more held over violence during Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka's Nagamangala.<p>A bandh is being observed in Maddur, with all shops and business establishments downing shutters as a precautionary measure. </p>.<p>Eight people who were injured in stone pelting are being treated in the Maddur town hospital. It is also said that a few Home Guards, police personnel and women have been injured, but this is yet to be confirmed by the police. </p><p>As tension prevails in the town, the district administration has enforced prohibitory orders.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district Kumara, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi are camping in the town. Heavy police security has been deployed in the town. </p>