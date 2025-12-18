<p>In a tragic incident, a woman who had come to Dharwad from Ballari with the dream of joining the police service died by suicide by jumping before a moving train.</p>.<p>Pallavi Kaggal (25), a native of D Kaggal in Ballari district, was preparing for PSI and other competitive exams in Dharwad for the past <br>4 years.</p>.<p>Pallavi had participated in a protest held in Dharwad recently, demanding government job recruitment, and an increase in the age limit for the competitive exams. However, the exact reason behind taking the extreme step is yet to be known, said the police.</p>.<p>Pallavi, a BCom graduate, was at a Shivagiri library until Tuesday night. Next morning, her body was found at the railway tracks.</p>.Delhi govt to offer free coaching to over 2,000 govt school students for JEE, NEET, among others.<p>Railway police visited the spot and shifted the body to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for post-<br />mortem.</p>.<p>In two death notes found in her house, she had allegedly written that she was taking the drastic step due to health and personal issues. Pallavi stayed at a house in Shivagiri and used to study at Nalanda Library, according to Police Commissioner <br />N Shashikumar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, on learning about Pallavi’s death, hundreds of students from Shivagiri, Srinagar, Kalyan Nagar and Pavate Nagar gathered near the railway track and were deeply shaken by the incident. At the same time, Job Aspirants’ Struggle Committee State president Kantakumar said it was distressing that students were being driven to <br />suicide.</p>.<p>He added that, as per the High Court’s directions, they had met the chief minister on Tuesday, and assurances had been given that recruitment notifications would be issued in January 2026. Kumar said the government has begun responding to the students’ movement and appealed to aspirants not to take extreme step.</p>