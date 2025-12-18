Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Competitive exam aspirant jumps before a moving train

Pallavi had participated in a protest held in Dharwad recently, demanding government job recruitment, and an increase in the age limit for the competitive exams.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 21:17 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us