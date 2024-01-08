Computer operator ends life, leaves note alleging harassment from deputy tahsildar

Nanjangud, Mysuru: A computer operator ended his life by consuming poison in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, on Sunday. Leaving a note behind, he alleged that the deputy tahsildar is responsible for his death.
The deceased aged 35, a physically challenged person, worked as a computer operator, at Hullahalli Nada Katcheri, in the taluk.
According to the police, he was a resident of Harathale village in Nanjangud taluk and was serving at the Nada Katcheri since several years. He had come to office on Sunday and consumed poison at around 4 pm. The locals immediately provided treatment at the Primary Health Centre at Hullahalli, and later shifted him to K R Hospital in Mysuru, where he succumbed.
The note left by him stated, "I have not been paid salary since April and it has become very difficult to lead the life. Even though deputy tahsildar N P Shivakumar knew that I was physically challenged, he was mentally harassing me and also showed personal enmity. Dejected over this, I am ending my life. He is directly responsible for my death."
He also put the note as his WhatsApp status. Hullahalli police have registered a case for the same.