Cong discusses change of leadership amid CM's prosecution threat

In the event of — or, if push comes to shove, as one source put it - Siddaramaiah having to make way for someone else, then Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, already waiting in the wings, may have to vie for the top job along with Home Minister G Parameshwara, a Dalit, and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a Valmiki (ST), who may emerge as dark horses.