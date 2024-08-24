Cong discusses change of leadership amid CM's prosecution threat

The Congress is said to have discussed the possibility of a change in leadership of its government in Karnataka depending upon developments surrounding the threat of investigation and prosecution looming over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the site allotment scam.
In the event of — or, if push comes to shove, as one source put it - Siddaramaiah having to make way for someone else, then Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, already waiting in the wings, may have to vie for the top job along with Home Minister G Parameshwara, a Dalit, and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a Valmiki (ST), who may emerge as dark horses.
While Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Parameshwara, a known Gandhi family loyalist, was also called to Delhi where he met the party general secretary in charge of the organisation, K C Venugopal.
Satish, a known Siddaramaiah loyalist, held talks with Shivakumar a few days ago in Bengaluru, which led to speculation.
The party top brass is keenly watching political developments following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning Siddaramaiah’s investigation and prosecution in the MUDA scam.
Party leaders in New Delhi will guide the state unit on next course of action based on how the court of law adjudicates on Siddaramaiah’s plea challenging Gehlot’s decision.
However, one source close to Kharge ruled out any immediate change in leadership at this juncture.
Doing so would only give more ammunition to the Opposition BJP
that’s gunning for Siddaramaiah’s resignation on moral grounds.
Sources also said that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards to give the embattled government some freshness.
Published 24 August 2024, 00:12 IST