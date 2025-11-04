Congress should keep its word on making me minister: Indi MLA

<p>Vijayapura: Indi MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil said on Monday that the Congress high command had assured him a Cabinet berth and that he’s asking the party leadership to deliver on that promise.</p>.<p>“During a meeting with party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and senior leader Mohan, I was assured of a Cabinet berth. The party leadership further assured me at a Delhi meeting of ministerial berth. No legislator from Indi constituency was made minister. Hence, in the interest of the constituency, I should be made minister,” the three-time MLA told reporters here.</p>.<p>“The state government was willing to appoint me as chief of a board or corporation, but I have rejected the offer. When the Cabinet reshuffle takes place, the party leadership should ensure justice to the Indi constituency,” he said.</p>