Congress aims to strengthen society at grassroots, 4 out of 5 guarantees aimed at empowering women: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress’ concept is to strengthen the society at the root or foundation level and thus four of its five guarantees are directly aimed at empowering women. He made comparison of this concept with that of the BJP and said that all steps taken by the BJP are meant to favour its capitalist friends.
“Like the roots of trees and foundation of buildings, women are invisible but, they are the ones who provide strength to the society. If we strengthen the roots, the trees will withstand the onslaught of any wind or rains. The amount we pay under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme can be spent by the women on their own empowerment and that of their family like educating children,” he said.
He mentioned that a girl tied Raksha Bandan on his arrival at the venue of the event and he was happy to deliver the promises on the festival. “During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I listened to the people, especially women. I understood their problems and also realised their strengths. All credits for the strides made by either Karnataka or Bengaluru in development, should go to the women of the state,” he said.