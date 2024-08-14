Congress in Karnataka feels ‘guarantee’ pinch amid calls to deweed welfare push

Bengaluru: Divisions in the ruling Congress emerged on Wednesday over calls to keep the rich out of the flagship ‘guarantee’ schemes, a telling turn for a welfare programme hailed as pioneering, but whose electoral gains are under question.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi argued that the schemes must be reviewed to ensure only the poor get benefits. He has conveyed this view to the Congress’ high command.

“I’ve conveyed only what people are talking about. Instead of the rich, the poor should get the benefits,” Satish said. “Some say that doctors in the US and engineers are getting the benefits, which they don’t need. Government employees are also being covered. A family of seven, all having jobs, are covered,” he said, adding that excluding the ‘rich’ could help the government save Rs 10,000 crore.