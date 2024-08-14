Congress in Karnataka feels ‘guarantee’ pinch amid calls to deweed welfare push

Bengaluru: Divisions in the ruling Congress emerged on Wednesday over calls to keep the rich out of the flagship ‘guarantee’ schemes, a telling turn for a welfare programme hailed as pioneering, but whose electoral gains are under question.
Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi argued that the schemes must be reviewed to ensure only the poor get benefits. He has conveyed this view to the Congress’ high command.
“I’ve conveyed only what people are talking about. Instead of the rich, the poor should get the benefits,” Satish said. “Some say that doctors in the US and engineers are getting the benefits, which they don’t need. Government employees are also being covered. A family of seven, all having jobs, are covered,” he said, adding that excluding the ‘rich’ could help the government save Rs 10,000 crore.
This fiscal, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is spending ₹52,000 crore on the five 'guarantee' schemes that are positioned as an attempt towards universal basic income. Last year, the government spent ₹36,857 crore on these schemes, which have an estimated 5.01 crore beneficiaries.
Food & Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa made a case for restricting the Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi schemes to BPL families.
Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged discussions over reviewing the ‘guarantee’ schemes so that they cater to the needy. “Many have this view, including MLAs and party workers,” he said. “But the government hasn't thought about this yet. We've already made budgetary allocation and a review won’t be possible now.”
The ‘guarantee’ schemes contributed to the Congress’ big Assembly election victory last year. The party depended heavily on the schemes to fetch votes during the Lok Sabha polls. After a below-par result, voices emerged within Congress on the electoral utility of the schemes. Also, the schemes tightened the government’s financial belt, leaving MLAs unhappy that they are not getting enough developmental grants.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rebuffed those calling for a review of the schemes. “There’s no question of changing or cutting the guarantees. There are complaints that those with a high income, including taxpayers, are getting benefits. We’ll review such complaints. That’s all,” he said.
IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre also ruled out any changes in the existing ‘guarantee’ schemes.
It is learnt that the Finance Department wants tweaks in the ‘guarantee’ schemes in order to cater to a targeted group of beneficiaries.