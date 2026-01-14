<p>Chikkaballapur: Audio clips of local Congress leader Rajeev Gowda threatening Sidlaghatta City Municipal Commissioner (CMC) Amrutha Gowda over the removal of <em>Cult</em> movie flexes on Wednesday went viral inviting the wrath of municipal officials and general public. </p><p>A promotional event of the movie <em>Cult</em> starring Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's son Zaid Khan was held at Sidlaghatta Nehru Maidan on Tuesday (January 13) evening.</p><p>The promotional banners and flexes were installed at Kote Circle. </p><p>When people started complaining about the flexes and banners affecting the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians, officials removed them and brought them to the CMC office. The officials claimed that the CMC commissioner had informed about the removal of banners to Apsar, a follower of Rajeev.</p>.While Congress braces for states' polls, Karnataka deadlock remains.<p>But, angered over the move, Rajeev called the CMC commissioner and allegedly threatened her saying, "If you remove our banner, I'll set fire. You've seen my good side till now. Now you'll see my bad side."</p><p>The CMC commissioner responded saying, "The banner was tied on the road. Public have complained about this. It has been raised without permission. Therefore, they were removed." </p><p>Irked over the response, Rajeev verbally abused MLA B N Ravikumar also.</p><p>As audio clips went viral on social media, people expressed anger at the behaviour of the KPCC leader. </p><p>Protests were staged in front of Chikkaballapur, Sidlaghatta, Chinatamani, Gauribidanur, and Bagepalli local body offices. The protesters demanded the arrest of Rajeev. They warned that they would take out a state-wide protest if a case is not registered within three days.</p><p>Meanwhile, officials have submitted a petition to Tahshildar Manisha N Patri, demanding legal action against Rajeev.</p>