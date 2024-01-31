Congress MLA in K'taka bats for stopping guarantee schemes if party fails to win max seats in LS polls

Addressing a gathering in his constituency near here, he said, "We are all Hindus, we too have respect for the construction of the temple, but our argument is that seeking votes in the name of temple is not right. In this situation, if people vote (in BJP's favour) for construction of the temple...I told our Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister that, let's continue the guarantee schemes if people make us (the Congress) win a majority of the seats in the MP (parliamentary) elections. If not, it can be assumed that the people have rejected the guarantees," he added.

Further asking people what else the Congress should think if votes are not in its favour, the MLA told womenfolk that 80-85 per cent of money from these guarantee schemes are coming to women— who are also the matriarchs of the family in many cases.

Listing out the benefits of the guarantee scheme, he further said, "despite doing all this, if people don't vote for us and reject us, what should we decide? There is no value to these guarantees, but there is value for akshate. So we will cancel guarantees and we also will build a temple, worship there, give akshate and get the votes."

He continued "Tell me what to do? Whether you want guarantees or akshate. It has to be decided. I have told the Chief Minister that because of his government's programmes, people should make the Congress win and elect MPs from our party, if not it will be understood that people don't want your guarantees, we will take that money and do development works," he added.

The Congress governments five guarantee schemes are— 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), payment of cash in lieu of the additional 5 kg of rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (YuvaNidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).