Festive flairs

Shraddha Kapoor
shows how to add sparkle! The actress dazzles in a silver tissue saree and pairs it with a fully embellished blouse. Keeping it simple and effortless she accessorises her look with stone jewellery and gets the game going on with a heart-shaped mini bag.
Janhvi Kapoor
stuns in a heavy drape featuring heavy embellishments all across and layered strings around the borders of her sleeves. Keeping it loaded with accessories she tops her look with heavy traditional jewellery and serves major traditional fashion goals.
Pragya Jaiswal
shows how you keep it fresh and stylish in a lemon-yellow saree with dangling details around the borders. She pairs it with a worked-up blouse with noodle straps. Keeping it effortless she tops the ensemble with minimal accessories making it more appealing.
Kriti Sanon
sets the glam quotient high donning a bright pink saree with a thin border. Letting the drape speak volumes she simply accessorises with a showstopping chained neckpiece adding elegance to her appearance.
Published 22 August 2025, 23:59 IST