Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

Festive flairs

With the festive season setting in, bring out the splendour of your traditional weaves to celebrate the saree. Here’s a look at some stars flaunting their traditional wear, at their glamorous best, teaming up with accessories.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Shraddha Kapoor shows how to add sparkle! The actress dazzles in a silver tissue saree and pairs it with a fully embellished blouse. Keeping it simple and effortless she accessorises her look with stone jewellery and gets the game going on with a heart-shaped mini bag.
Shraddha Kapoor shows how to add sparkle! The actress dazzles in a silver tissue saree and pairs it with a fully embellished blouse. Keeping it simple and effortless she accessorises her look with stone jewellery and gets the game going on with a heart-shaped mini bag.
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a heavy drape featuring heavy embellishments all across and layered strings around the borders of her sleeves. Keeping it loaded with accessories she tops her look with heavy traditional jewellery and serves major traditional fashion goals.
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a heavy drape featuring heavy embellishments all across and layered strings around the borders of her sleeves. Keeping it loaded with accessories she tops her look with heavy traditional jewellery and serves major traditional fashion goals.
Pragya Jaiswal shows how you keep it fresh and stylish in a lemon-yellow saree with dangling details around the borders. She pairs it with a worked-up blouse with noodle straps. Keeping it effortless she tops the ensemble with minimal accessories making it more appealing.
Pragya Jaiswal shows how you keep it fresh and stylish in a lemon-yellow saree with dangling details around the borders. She pairs it with a worked-up blouse with noodle straps. Keeping it effortless she tops the ensemble with minimal accessories making it more appealing.
Kriti Sanon sets the glam quotient high donning a bright pink saree with a thin border. Letting the drape speak volumes she simply accessorises with a showstopping chained neckpiece adding elegance to her appearance.
Kriti Sanon sets the glam quotient high donning a bright pink saree with a thin border. Letting the drape speak volumes she simply accessorises with a showstopping chained neckpiece adding elegance to her appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 23:59 IST
fashionSpecialsfestive season

Follow us on :

Follow Us