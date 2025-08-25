Menu
Congress MLC demands apology from D K Shivakumar for singing RSS Anthem in Assembly

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad questioned who Shivakumar was trying to please by reciting the song linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation "banned thrice in independent India".
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 12:32 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 12:32 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarRSSB K Hariprasad

