Congress targets constitutional authorities whenever in trouble: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya

Bengaluru: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday said that Congress attacks constitutional authorities when its misdeeds are caught and when the party leaders are in trouble.
Siroya wrote on X that when Congressmen realise that their chair is shaky they will try to destroy institutions.
“The greatest example before us is of Indira Gandhi, who to save her chair, proclaimed the Emergency and manipulated every institution in the country,” he alleged.
Siroya further wrote that Congress party’s senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have started attacking the governor as many of their corruption cases pile up before him.
“These cases have been brought before the Governor by social and RTI activists, and journalists, not politicians. We do not want to speculate on the source of these activists and journalists. I only pray for their physical safety,” he said.
“Many more cases of corruption may end up before the governor and the courts in the near future. At such a time, Congress leaders are deliberately casting aspersions on the Governor. As more and more cases of corruption with documentary evidence go before him, the more they will abuse him,” Siroya claimed.
Published 24 September 2024, 03:02 IST