Congress targets constitutional authorities whenever in trouble: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya

Bengaluru: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday said that Congress attacks constitutional authorities when its misdeeds are caught and when the party leaders are in trouble.

Siroya wrote on X that when Congressmen realise that their chair is shaky they will try to destroy institutions.

“The greatest example before us is of Indira Gandhi, who to save her chair, proclaimed the Emergency and manipulated every institution in the country,” he alleged.