Congress to seek probe into Yatnal’s ‘Rs 1,000-cr ready’ remark: D K Shivakumar

These statements by Yatnal, a vocal critic of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, were widely interpreted as referring to BJP leaders.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 02:52 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 02:52 IST
