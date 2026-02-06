<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the Karnataka Congress government will complete 1,000 days in office on February 13, and a major celebratory programme will be held in Haveri on February 14.</p><p>Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Congress Bhavana at Puttur on Friday, he said that the Congress will return to power in the state in the 2028 Assembly elections. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts would together elect at least 10 Congress MLAs.</p><p>“We know how to come back to power in the next election. We have already laid the foundation for it. Party workers should not lose hope and should not worry about results in other states. I conducted a survey and understood the emotions of the people of this region,” he said.</p>.Karnataka High Court division bench stays order on free passes at Kanakapura Road toll plaza.<p>Dismissing speculation about internal factions, Shivakumar said, “There are no factions in the Congress; there is only one group — the Congress group. We believe in the high command. I am confident that the DK–Udupi region will secure at least 10 seats in the next Assembly elections. We will once again create history in the state. We are committed to protecting the Constitution.”</p><p>As KPCC president, he said he had directed the party to begin construction of Congress Bhavanas across the state after informing the high command.</p><p>“Later, a programme will be organised with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participating. We aim to construct 100 Congress offices across the state. Party-owned buildings will help workers gather and hold discussions,” he said.</p><p>Referring to electoral preparations, he said the party faced several challenges and must confront them unitedly. “The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list will be rolled out shortly in the state. Congress workers should be cautious. Voter list mapping is underway, and booth-level agents must verify the voters’ lists,” he added.</p><p>Though the opposition has been claiming that the guarantee schemes have affected development works, he said Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai had been successful in securing grants for his constituency.</p><p>As KPCC president, Shivakumar announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the Congress office in Puttur. MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said the Congress Bhavana will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and completed within six to eight months.</p><p>The building will have a plinth area of 13,000 sq ft. Funds will be raised from party workers, who can contribute amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1 lakh for the project. He called upon the party workers to work in unity and maintain discipline.</p>