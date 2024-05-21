Home
Congress Women's Wing official allegedly murdered by husband in Mysuru

The incident has reportedly occurred due to a family dispute. However the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, according to police.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 06:36 IST
Mysuru: Mysuru district Congress Committee, Women's wing, City General Secretary has been allegedly murdered by her husband at Turaganur of T Narsipur taluk Mysuru district in Bannur police station limits on Monday night.

The deceased, Vidya (36), was a resident of Srirampura, her husband, Nandish allegedly killed her when he hit her with a machete after they engaged into a verbal duel on Monday night. The accused escaped after the incedent.

The incident has reportedly occurred due to a family dispute. However the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, according to police.

Mysuru district SP Seema Latkar, ASP Nandini have visited the spot along with Bannur Police.

A complaint has been filed in Bannur police station. They are in the process of filing an FIR. The police have shifted the body to K R Hospital in Mysuru for the autopsy and is looking for the accused.

Published 21 May 2024, 06:36 IST
