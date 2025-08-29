<p>The intensifying monsoon covered many parts of the state on Thursday, including the Kalyana Karnataka region and the Malnad districts of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. </p>.<p>In the Kalyana Karnataka region, the rain was so heavy that a portion of the wall of the historic Bahamani Fort in Bidar collapsed. </p>.<p>There were rains through Wednesday night and Thursday, causing many bridges to flood and disrupting traffic, in the districts of Bidar and Kalaburagi. </p>.Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange, yellow alerts.<p>The showers disrupted normal life in Chittapur, Wadi and Chincholi of Kalaburagi district. Around 20 bridges in Bidar district are flooded due to discharge of water due to heavy rain in Maharashtra and Telangana.</p>.<p>The Chimmegaon-Chirki Thanda bridge in Kamalnagar taluk has been completely washed away. Four bridges in Aurad taluk are damaged.</p>.<p>A car got stuck in the water while crossing the bridge near Dabaka in Aurad taluk.</p>.<p>Locals managed to pull out the car to safety, using a rope. In Kohinoor limits of Basavakalyan taluk, canal water entered agriculture fields. A holiday was declared for anganwadi centres, schools and colleges in the district on Thursday.</p>.<p>The South Central Railway has cancelled the daily DEMU train services between Bidar and Kalaburagi on Friday, as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>Water entered offices and settlements, including the tahsildar office in Jewargi. The taluk received 149.5 mm of rainfall till Thursday morning. </p>.<p>The bridge connecting to Jewargi-Gounalli village has been submerged as a nearby canal overflowed. A total of 21 houses collapsed in the taluk and 21 sheep drowned in rainwater in Andola village.</p>.<p>Rainwater entered Kollur village in Chittapur taluk, creating chaos. The gram panchayat office was flooded with rainwater, damaging computers, photocopying machines and documents.</p>.<p>Electric bulbs worth Rs 4 lakh, which were kept in the storeroom, have been damaged due to the rainwater. </p>.<p>Houses and roads were flooded in rainwater in Yargol village of Yadgir district, throwing life out of gear for humans and cattle alike. There were reports of livestock being washed away. Crop loss was reported in many parts of KK region. </p>.<p>In Chikkamagaluru district, Mudigere, Aldur, Kottigehara, Koppa, Kalasa, Narasimharajapura and Tarikere areas received heavy rains. Chikkamagaluru city too witnessed heavy rains.</p>.<p>Even though the rains took a break after lashing heavily in the morning, they returned in full force by the evening.</p>.<p>Kodagu district has been receiving showers since Wednesday night. Rains lashed Madikeri, Suntikoppa and Virajpet. The Sampaje ghat too saw heavy rains.</p>.<p><strong>Mudslide</strong></p>.<p>A mudslide was reported near Shaktinagar, which connects Madikeri and Virajpet.</p>.<p>The public, especially students, faced trouble owing to the incessant rains.</p>.<p>The Met department has sounded orange alert in the district till Friday morning.</p>