Connectivity goes haywire as bridges go under rainwater in Kalyana Karnataka districts

In the Kalyana Karnataka region, the rain was so heavy that a portion of the wall of the historic Bahamani Fort in Bidar collapsed.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 22:39 IST
Chimmegaon and Chirki Thanda villages in Kamalnagar taluk of Bidar district were cut off from each other as the bridge connecting them was completely washed away in flood water. 
Published 28 August 2025, 22:39 IST
