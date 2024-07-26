Conservation takes backseat as govt fills Karnataka Wildlife Board with political appointees

Bengaluru: Political considerations have prevailed over environmental concerns in the State Board of Wildlife (SBWL), constituted in view of rising man-animal conflicts across the state.

The SBWL has the task of monitoring the protected areas and scrutinising various projects proposed by public and private agencies to ensure that conservation doesn't take a backseat in the name of development.

In Karnataka, where a person gets killed every week in the man-animal conflict, protection of wildlife habitats has become critical. As per the rules, the SBWL is composed of three legislative members, three representatives of NGOs in the wildlife conservation sector and 10 eminent conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists.