Constables will get training in handling cybercrime cases: K'taka Home Minister Parameshwara

In the 2025 India Justice Report, Karnataka ranked first among states for overall justice delivery, which proves the efficiency of the Karnataka Police, the HM said.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 11:06 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 11:06 IST
KarnatakaG Parameshwara

