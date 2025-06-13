<p>Mangaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that all constables in the state will receive training in handling cybercrimes.</p><p>Training units have been established in every office of the Superintendent of Police in the state, with the aim of making every constable proficient in cybercrime detection, he said while speaking at a stage programme to mark the launch of the Special Action Force and the inauguration of police quarters in Mangaluru and Belthangady, in Mangaluru on Friday.</p><p>He said the accused in 99 per cent of murder cases are brought to book, and the crime rate has also seen a drastic decline in the state. However, there has been an increase in the number of cybercrimes. All police stations have been registering cases related to cybercrimes and transferring the same to the respective jurisdictions for investigation.</p>.Karnataka unveils Special Action Force to tackle communal incidents . <p>Technical support will be provided to the police, along with the introduction of technology in detecting cases. In the 2025 India Justice Report, Karnataka ranked first among states for overall justice delivery, which proves the efficiency of the Karnataka Police, he said.</p><p>“During my earlier tenure as Home Minister, I had visited the police quarters in Bengaluru. Seeing their condition—how they were living in cramped rooms—I felt that well-equipped police quarters must be built across the state. The government also approved funds for it. Sixty-four quarters in Mangaluru City, and 24 in Belthangady have been inaugurated. Each housing unit has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹28 lakh,” said Dr Parameshwara.</p><p>“Currently, about 40 per cent of police personnel are residing in quarters in the state. Our goal is to increase this to 80 per cent.”</p><p>District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Though Dakshina Kannada is a leading district in terms of education and commerce, communal hatred is like a stain on its progress. The Special Action Force (SAF) formed to control it has been welcomed by 90 per cent of the people. It may cause inconvenience to 5 per cent, but our aim is to curb unlawful activities and help people live in peace.”</p><p>“We are not viewing this initiative through a political lens under any circumstances. For those in uniform, their only religion is duty, and regardless of who is at fault, action must be taken without bias.”</p>