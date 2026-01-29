Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Constitution is the Light’ campaign draws hundreds of students at Gulbarga University

Inaugurating the seminar, the university Vice-Chancellor Prof Shashikant Udikeri said that India would lead the world with absolute implementation of the principles enshrined in the Constitution.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 23:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsConstitutionGulbarga

Follow us on :

Follow Us