Construct Basava Bhavan on lines of Ambedkar Bhavan: Shamanur

Davangere; Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa urged the state government to construct Basava Bhavan on the lines of Ambedkar Bhavan in all districts.

Speaking after unveiling the portrait of Basavanna, who has been declared as cultural icon of Karnataka, here on Saturday, he said, he has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard and response has been positive. Shamanur, who is also President of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, exuded confidence that the government would meet this demand in the coming days.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be honoured in a program slated to be held at Basavakalyana in the coming days for declaring Basavanna as the cultural icon of Karnataka.

Mayakinda MLA K S Basavantappa said, the government must earmark one hour in schools to teach vachanas of Basavanna and Shamanur must put pressure on the government in this regard.