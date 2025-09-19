Convention gives message of unity for Veerashaiva-Lingayats

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Amid confusion about the entries to be made by Veerashaiva-Lingayats in religion and caste columns in the forthcoming socio-economic survey (caste census) due to divergent views, the ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat Unity Convention’ held in Hubballi on Friday, though propagated Veerashaiva and Lingayat unity, left the decision to choose the religion in the survey to the discretion of the community members themselves.</p><p>Organised by Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha and seers led by Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt, the event was attended by several seers including those from both Virakta and Panchapeetha traditions, along with leaders from both Congress and BJP. Though different views about separate Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion were expressed as it is not in the list of six recognised religions, the event gave a clear message to the community members to be united, and to mention Veerashaiva Lingayat in caste column and to enter their respective sub-sect in the sub-caste column.</p><p>Seers lamented that the strength of the community has come down in recent years due to wrong and misguided entries in surveys and census, while a few charged that some vested interests were trying to divide the community. They said Veerashaiva and Lingayat are same, and that unity is key for the welfare of the community.</p><p>The Mahasabha secretary general and minister Eshwar Khandre said a united voice can help get religion status for Veerashaiva-Lingayat.</p><p>The Mahasabha state unit president Shankar Bidari explained the demands to bring different sub-castes under reservation categories, to unite the entire community, and to include Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the Central backward classes list.</p><p>Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar also batted for separate Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion. Annadanishwar Swamiji of Mundaragi was against mentioning ‘Hindu Lingayat’ or ‘Hindu Veerashaiva’ in caste column of the survey.</p><p><strong>‘Hold objective survey’</strong></p><p>However, Belagavi MP and former CM Jagadish Shettar asked the community members to mention the religion with conscience as Veerashaiva-Lingayats are still a part of Hindu religion as per law. He also asked the government to clear the confusions related to castes and sub-castes mentioned in the survey.</p><p>Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the State government’s survey is not much about religion, but to understand the situation of castes and sub-castes, but it should be conducted objectively.</p><p>All have to act as per law and the Constitution. He also asked the Mahasabha to take a final decision after consulting all the concerned for the national census to be held next year.</p><p>Prasannarenuka Veerasomeshwar Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Swamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt stated that mentioning of a religion not recognised may go unnoticed, and it is better to strengthen the existing religion and unite the community, instead of creating a new one.</p><p>Several seers explained how Veerashaiva and Lingayat are not different.</p><p>When Maharashtra-based Shiva Sanghatana president Manohar Dhonde mentioned Hindutva and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s name, Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar raised objection, and confusion prevailed. Bommai said, “Our thoughts should not be insulted.”</p><p><strong>Objection</strong></p><p>Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt, Fakira Siddharama Swamiji of Shirahatti, pontiffs of Shrishail, Kashi, Ujjini, Siddaganga and other mutts, minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore, MLA Veeranna Charantimath, MLCs Pradeep Shettar, Channaraj Hattiholi, former MLCs Veeranna Mattikatti, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, and others were present. </p><p>Earlier, seers took out a padayatra from Moorusaviramutt to the convention venue at Nehru Stadium.</p>