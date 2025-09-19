Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Convention gives message of unity for Veerashaiva-Lingayats

‘Discretion’ suggesed for filling religion column in census
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 17:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 17:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacaste censusHubballiLingayatVeerashaiva

Follow us on :

Follow Us