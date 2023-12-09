Council in chaos over minister's remark on Modi's degree

The Legislative Council on Friday saw heated exchanges after Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar weighed in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree issue.
Replying during a debate on the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by the Congress government in the state, Sudhakar said that "nobody knows the educational qualification of the Prime Minister".
This irked BJP members and they raised objections for dragging Modi's name unnecessarily. The chairman of the House intervened and ordered the removal of the points that were not relevant to the subject.
NEP 'unscientific'
On the issue of the NEP, Sudhakar said, "The implementation of the NEP at the higher education level was unscientific and the BJP government had implemented it just to please their leaders at New Delhi."
The minister justified the appointment of former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Sukhdeo Thorat as the chairman of the commission to draft the State Education Policy (SEP).
"We have selected an eminent academician who has vast experience in the education sector to draft the policy because we want our policy to be viewed by other states," he said.
The minister even said that the Congress party had extensive discussions before bringing it in the manifesto to withdraw NEP.
During his reply, the minister even highlighted the recent circular by UGC to have 'selfie points' at universities.
'NEP not revoked in state yet'
In a written reply, the higher education minister stated that the state government has not revoked the NEP in the state. The government has continued the curriculum implemented for the last two years considering the interest of the students who have joined the courses under NEP.
However, his reply reads that, the SEP will not be against the intentions of the NEP, and SEP will be drafted considering the interest of the students. He even said that the government will study the policies implemented in other states.