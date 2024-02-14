Council polls: Won’t work for JD(S) candidate, says rebel BJP leader Somashekhar

Bengaluru: Rebel BJP legislator S T Somashekhar on Tuesday asserted that he would not seek votes for JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath, who is contesting from Bengaluru teachers’ constituency in the Council elections.
BJP is supporting Ranganath in this election by not fielding its candidate. The saffron party cadre is already canvassing votes for him in the constituency.
Alleging that Ranganath had unleashed a campaign against him during the Assembly elections, Somashekhar told reporters that he had more than 10 video clips to prove these charges.
“Moreover, the BJP has not taken me into confidence over seeking votes for him. BJP leaders, including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda, have been campaigning for the JD(S) candidate. But they never spoke to me in this regard. Then, why should the party expect me to work for Ranganath?” he said, adding that he was not indulging in any anti-party activity.